Cerro, a village of art and rowers

Arcumeggia , Cerro di Laveno, Tornavento , Masciago Primo and Castello Cabiaglio: these are the five small villages that are the finalists in our competition . As we wait for the result (the voting to select the winner begins on Monday, 18 March), we present a brief description of the characteristics and beauty of each of them.

A village with ancient charm, overlooking Lake Maggiore. A nucleus of houses, a lakeside promenade, with one of the most beloved beaches, Cerro is the ideal place for anyone in search of a moment of rest, on the Verbano shore.

A few kilometres from Laveno Mombello, during the summer, Cerro welcomes guests, who are attracted by its beauty and by its size, which restores the pleasure of savouring small things. It was clearly this aspect that was appreciated by Luigi Russolo, the world-famous artist, who left the futurist Milan, to live the final years of his life on this strip of land; looking out of his window, he produced some of his priceless works.

Art is also a protagonist in Cerro, thanks to MIDeC, the International Museum of Ceramic Design, which is located in this small village. Passing through the large wooden door, you enter the enchanting Palazzo Perabò, which, today, is home to a collection that documents the production, in Lombardy, of strong earthenware, from the mid-1800s to the present day. Guido Andlovitz, Antonia Campi and Richard Ginori are some of the names you can find while walking around its halls. Film lovers will discover the little Cerro, the star of the film by the director from Laveno, Oscar Turri, entitled “Judith & Holofernes”, which was made in September 2017.

Finally, to have the full story of Cerro, mention must be made of the Circolo Velico and the Cerro Sportiva A.S.D., the rowing club that has been training young sportspeople since 1919, and that continues the tradition of this sport. It also brings life to the village, with competitions and events that are open to everyone. The Church of Ceresolo, dedicated to Saint Defendens, is also worth a visit.