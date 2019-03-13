Discovering Meride, a village of stones and artists

Meride, a small charming village, a stone’s throw from the border, where every stone, every courtyard tells a story.

To discover it and enhance it, the Monte San Giorgio Foundation, the managing body of the UNESCO world heritage site, in collaboration with Gianfranco Albisetti and the Foto-Cine Club Chiasso, have created a project to highlight the historical and cultural heritage of the village called “Meride stone village and artists”.

The project, started in October 2018 and still in progress, has allowed the historical and photographic recovery of artistic wealth distributed in 35 private buildings, churches and museums of Meride. A heritage that is usually hidden behind the elegant entrances of the nucleus.

“A job of the people and for the people,” explain the people in charge of the project, “that has allowed us to recover knowledge and to disseminate a knowledge that is our history. The active and enthusiastic collaboration of the owners and tenants, the meticulous work of historical documentation by Gianfranco Albisetti and the accurate photographic reproduction of the Foto-Cine Club Chiasso have created a fascinating imaginary journey through alleys, arcades, columns and balustrades frescoes and plaster casts.”

On Friday 15th March at 8.15 pm in the Fossil Museum of Monte San Giorgio Meride, the first of a series of public lectures will be presented to the public, including the section of the village between the Museum of Sacred Art and Piazza Mastri. Spectacular images, breathtaking videos, details of rare beauty unknown even to those who pass by there every day.

“A unique opportunity, not to be missed, to savor the history of our people, to get to know Meride from a distant time and understand what pushed the artists of the small village to paint and sculpt throughout Europe. Art and rural life, united in the embrace of time.”

The event is free.

More information on www.montesangiorgio.org