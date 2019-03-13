Discovering Meride, a village of stones and artists
Friday 15th March at 8.15 pm in the Fossil Museum of Monte San Giorgio, there will be the first of a series of public lectures on the project carried out by the Monte San Giorgio Foundation
Meride, a small charming village, a stone’s throw from the border, where every stone, every courtyard tells a story.
To discover it and enhance it, the Monte San Giorgio Foundation, the managing body of the UNESCO world heritage site, in collaboration with Gianfranco Albisetti and the Foto-Cine Club Chiasso, have created a project to highlight the historical and cultural heritage of the village called “Meride stone village and artists”.
The project, started in October 2018 and still in progress, has allowed the historical and photographic recovery of artistic wealth distributed in 35 private buildings, churches and museums of Meride. A heritage that is usually hidden behind the elegant entrances of the nucleus.
“A job of the people and for the people,” explain the people in charge of the project, “that has allowed us to recover knowledge and to disseminate a knowledge that is our history. The active and enthusiastic collaboration of the owners and tenants, the meticulous work of historical documentation by Gianfranco Albisetti and the accurate photographic reproduction of the Foto-Cine Club Chiasso have created a fascinating imaginary journey through alleys, arcades, columns and balustrades frescoes and plaster casts.”
On Friday 15th March at 8.15 pm in the Fossil Museum of Monte San Giorgio Meride, the first of a series of public lectures will be presented to the public, including the section of the village between the Museum of Sacred Art and Piazza Mastri. Spectacular images, breathtaking videos, details of rare beauty unknown even to those who pass by there every day.
“A unique opportunity, not to be missed, to savor the history of our people, to get to know Meride from a distant time and understand what pushed the artists of the small village to paint and sculpt throughout Europe. Art and rural life, united in the embrace of time.”
The event is free.
More information on www.montesangiorgio.org
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Orlando Mastrillo su Notte agitata, botte in stazione e in centro storico
Demi Urgo su Notte agitata, botte in stazione e in centro storico
Demi Urgo su Notte agitata, botte in stazione e in centro storico
Perru su "I monologhi della vagina" in scena al Sociale
Felice su Dalla 'ndrangheta alle baby gang, epilogo triste di un territorio abbandonato
carlo196 su Civati: “Open Fiber, sono pronto al prossimo stop ai lavori”
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.