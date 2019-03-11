The body and its language celebrated in an exhibition

The body and its silent language are the subject of the photography exhibition that opened on Thursday 7 March, at 5.30 p.m., at the “Corniciaio” Gallery in Gallarate, as part of Filosofarti.

The series of photos on display were taken by students at the photography department of the “G. Falcone” Institute in Gallarate, during the workshop of the expressive movement “Capaci di Esprimersi” (“Able to Express Yourself”), held by Paola Medeghini, a dance educator, and Cristina Garavaglia, a psychometrician, together with a group of students from the school itself.

The evocative and intense photos seek to demonstrate the importance of establishing a dialogue with our bodies, to gain awareness of every part of it. Through natural movement, which is spontaneous, free from the limits of habits and the expression of our emotional past, every part of our body becomes alive and accessible.

In a welcoming and non-judgemental space, the participants found a moment to get in touch with their bodies and those of others, discovering the beauty of spontaneity, and the richness of the encounter with others, by giving and receiving the value of their presence.

The photographers sought to capture the energy of the contacts, gestures and movements, and the visible emotion on the faces and in the eyes, portraying, in their photos, the vitality and joy that come from inhabited bodies.

I MUTI LINGUAGGI DEL CORPO (The silent languages of the body)

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION

THURSDAY 7th MARCH – 5.30 PM

The exhibition is in IL CORNICIAIO

Via Parini 8, Gallarate (VA)

Organised as part of the Filosofarti 2019 Festival