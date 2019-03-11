The body and its language celebrated in an exhibition
The Corniciaio in Gallarate is hosting images produced by photography students from the “G. Falcone” Institute, in an interesting photography exhibition that is part of Filosofarti.
The body and its silent language are the subject of the photography exhibition that opened on Thursday 7 March, at 5.30 p.m., at the “Corniciaio” Gallery in Gallarate, as part of Filosofarti.
The series of photos on display were taken by students at the photography department of the “G. Falcone” Institute in Gallarate, during the workshop of the expressive movement “Capaci di Esprimersi” (“Able to Express Yourself”), held by Paola Medeghini, a dance educator, and Cristina Garavaglia, a psychometrician, together with a group of students from the school itself.
The evocative and intense photos seek to demonstrate the importance of establishing a dialogue with our bodies, to gain awareness of every part of it. Through natural movement, which is spontaneous, free from the limits of habits and the expression of our emotional past, every part of our body becomes alive and accessible.
In a welcoming and non-judgemental space, the participants found a moment to get in touch with their bodies and those of others, discovering the beauty of spontaneity, and the richness of the encounter with others, by giving and receiving the value of their presence.
The photographers sought to capture the energy of the contacts, gestures and movements, and the visible emotion on the faces and in the eyes, portraying, in their photos, the vitality and joy that come from inhabited bodies.
I MUTI LINGUAGGI DEL CORPO (The silent languages of the body)
PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION
THURSDAY 7th MARCH – 5.30 PM
The exhibition is in IL CORNICIAIO
Via Parini 8, Gallarate (VA)
Organised as part of the Filosofarti 2019 Festival
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Orlando Mastrillo su Notte agitata, botte in stazione e in centro storico
Demi Urgo su Notte agitata, botte in stazione e in centro storico
Demi Urgo su Notte agitata, botte in stazione e in centro storico
Perru su "I monologhi della vagina" in scena al Sociale
Felice su Dalla 'ndrangheta alle baby gang, epilogo triste di un territorio abbandonato
carlo196 su Civati: “Open Fiber, sono pronto al prossimo stop ai lavori”
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.