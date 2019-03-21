Vote for the most beautiful small village in the province
Vote for your favourite among the five small villages that have reached the grand finale in our competition. You can vote in the newspaper and on VareseNews social media channels
Tornavento, Arcumeggia, Cerro di Laveno, Castello Cabiaglio, Masciago Primo: these are the five finalists of the first edition of the VareseNews competition dedicated to the most beautiful small village in Varese Province. From today, Monday 18 March, and until Friday 22 March, it will be possible to vote for the grand finale, which will decide the winning location
Vote for your favourite village here:
GRAND FINALE – The most beautiful small village: vote for your favourite
- Castello Cabiaglio
- Masciago Primo
- Tornavento
- Arcumeggia
- Cerro di Laveno
