Switzerland, from the window of the “Ticino Express”
The special steam train is setting off on 27 April for Airolo
An important event that will certainly interest train lovers, is approaching fast: it is the “Ticino Express”, the special steam train that is setting off from Luino, on Saturday, 27 April, at about 9.25 a.m., for Airolo, stopping in Bellinzona, at 10.20 a.m.
As the organisers explain, “The train will join another from Austria, driven by the Austrian Crocodile 1020.42 and an AE 6/6, run by our sister companies Verein 1020 and Eurovapor. Then, the trains will travel together along the South slope of the San Gottardo, where it is planned for them to overtake each other, and travel side by side.”
In Bodio, the two trains will unite and continue together to Belinzona, where, at about 4 p.m., they will separate, and the Ticino Express will return to Luino.
For all of the details, visit the website verbanoexpress.it.
