The importance of art in children’s education
Two training meetings for teachers and parents at “Sant’Anna” School, in via Ercole Comerio, which is part of the “Ezio Crespi” Educational Institution
“Kids doing art” is the title of the project launched by the “Crespi” Educational Institution, in Busto Arsizio.
On Wednesday, 20 November, from 5 to 7 p.m., there is the meeting “Educating with Art”. The meeting will focus on the importance of art in the educational process of children, from 3 to 12 years, and will demonstrate a concrete approach to art, through teaching methods that are innovative with respect to the traditional approach to passing on knowledge.
The topic of the second meeting is entitled “How to Interpret a Child’s Drawing”, and is on Wednesday, 27 November, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The discussion will be of drawing, from the early signs, which is an autonomous language, with specific codes, used by children to express their own interior worlds and to start relating to others. The aim of the meeting is to provide an approach to interpreting children’s drawings, from a communication point of view.
Both meetings will take place in the “Sant’Anna” school, in Via Ercole Comerio, No. 10, the main site of the “Ezio Crespi” Educational Institute, which is led by the school director, Armida Truppi.
The speaker for the two meetings is Paola D’Angelo, an expert in teaching workshops.
The choice of speaker was not random; Paola D’Angelo graduated in the disciplines of the Arts, Music and the Performing Arts, and has worked in the publishing industry for fifteen years, in prestigious publishing companies like Electa, Einaudi, Mondadori and Adelphi, as an iconography researcher and editor. Furthermore, since 2003, she has worked on projects and teaching workshops for children. She collaborates with schools and Varese town council, and councils in the Province. Through this work, she promotes the teaching of visual language and the spread of art culture. It should be noted that, with the collaboration of the Local Tourist Office and of the Town Council, her abilities and expertise enabled her, in January 2015, to open “La Casa degli Scarabocchi” (“The House of Doodling”) in Ranco, a place dedicated to learning about art, for children and families.
The two meetings in November, which are being organised by the “Ezio Crespi” Educational Institution, offer the opportunity for school staff to catch up on what is new, and provide parents with orientation-support on the development of the sensory, visual and environmental education of children, on creative manual skills and obviously on how artistic expression can turn teaching moments into “Meetings on Art”.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
PaGi su Abbandona rifiuti nel bosco, beccato dalle telecamere "volanti"
Felice su Abbandona rifiuti nel bosco, beccato dalle telecamere "volanti"
Vinx su L'ospedale di Varese vuole tornare ai vertici della sanità lombarda
Vinx su Sulle strade del Varesotto in un anno 2500 incidenti, 40 morti e 3500 feriti
Maria Grazia Ianiro su Piscina di Legnano, Amga Sport: "Al lavoro per trovare soluzione alternativa"
Felice su "Mio marito ha sbagliato ma stanno pagando i miei figli"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.