The importance of art in children’s education

“Kids doing art” is the title of the project launched by the “Crespi” Educational Institution, in Busto Arsizio.

On Wednesday, 20 November, from 5 to 7 p.m., there is the meeting “Educating with Art”. The meeting will focus on the importance of art in the educational process of children, from 3 to 12 years, and will demonstrate a concrete approach to art, through teaching methods that are innovative with respect to the traditional approach to passing on knowledge.

The topic of the second meeting is entitled “How to Interpret a Child’s Drawing”, and is on Wednesday, 27 November, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The discussion will be of drawing, from the early signs, which is an autonomous language, with specific codes, used by children to express their own interior worlds and to start relating to others. The aim of the meeting is to provide an approach to interpreting children’s drawings, from a communication point of view.

Both meetings will take place in the “Sant’Anna” school, in Via Ercole Comerio, No. 10, the main site of the “Ezio Crespi” Educational Institute, which is led by the school director, Armida Truppi.

The speaker for the two meetings is Paola D’Angelo, an expert in teaching workshops.

The choice of speaker was not random; Paola D’Angelo graduated in the disciplines of the Arts, Music and the Performing Arts, and has worked in the publishing industry for fifteen years, in prestigious publishing companies like Electa, Einaudi, Mondadori and Adelphi, as an iconography researcher and editor. Furthermore, since 2003, she has worked on projects and teaching workshops for children. She collaborates with schools and Varese town council, and councils in the Province. Through this work, she promotes the teaching of visual language and the spread of art culture. It should be noted that, with the collaboration of the Local Tourist Office and of the Town Council, her abilities and expertise enabled her, in January 2015, to open “La Casa degli Scarabocchi” (“The House of Doodling”) in Ranco, a place dedicated to learning about art, for children and families.

The two meetings in November, which are being organised by the “Ezio Crespi” Educational Institution, offer the opportunity for school staff to catch up on what is new, and provide parents with orientation-support on the development of the sensory, visual and environmental education of children, on creative manual skills and obviously on how artistic expression can turn teaching moments into “Meetings on Art”.