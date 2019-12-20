Air Italy expands alliances with Oman Air

Air Italy and Oman Air are pleased to announce that they have signed a code-share agreement effective today, Monday, December 9th, to offer customers better connectivity between the Sultanate of Oman and seven major destinations in Italy.

Under the agreement, Air Italy’s “IG” code has been included on Oman Air’s flights between Milan Malpensa and Muscat, all of which are on sale starting today on the airitaly.com website. At the same time, Oman Air has entered its “WY” code on Air Italy flights between Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia), Palermo and Catania (Sicily) and Lamezia Terme (Calabria).

In addition, as the next step of the partnership, subject to the necessary government authorizations, the Oman Air code will also be added to Air Italy Milan-New York and Milan-Miami flights.

“The beginning of our partnership with Oman Air offers an exceptional new opportunity to passengers of both Companies” says Air Italy’s Chief Operating Officer, Rossen Dimitrov. “Air Italy’s customers, coming from all over Italy through our Malpensa hub, can now benefit from a fantastic new travel destination Muscat, the capital of Oman with the sublime beauty of its territory and the uniqueness of its seascapes. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Oman Air passengers on board our Air Italy domestic flights from Milan Malpensa to Rome, Naples, Palermo, Catania, Lamezia Terme and Cagliari, offering them access to the best Italian destinations and the taste of our wonderful Italian hospitality before they even reach their final destination.

“We are proud and delighted with our new partnership with Air Italy,” adds Oman Air CEO, Abdulaziz Al Raisi. “This codeshare agreement will make it much easier for travelers from all over Italy to visit our beautiful country of Oman. We look forward to welcoming passengers from all major Italian cities visiting our country who will experience Oman’s renowned hospitality. At the same time, this agreement opens up interesting new opportunities for Omani who wish to enjoy a trip to Italy and benefit from the wide range of holiday and business opportunities that the country offers.

“This partnership with Air Italy is also a significant development for our airline. It testifies to Oman Air’s entry into the North American market thanks to the code-share flights that will offer our customers access to New York and Miami, through the Air Italy hub in Milan Malpensa. This will be an exciting milestone for our airline and we look forward to expanding our global network in the coming months.