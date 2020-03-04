Tourism and soft mobility: a new cycle path for the Lower Verbano area

A pedestrian and cycle network connecting Lake Varese with the routes on Lake Maggiore. It is the project, with a view to enhancing soft mobility and tourism development, which the municipalities of Basso Verbano have been evaluating for some time.

The proposal will be at the centre of a public meeting scheduled for the evening of Friday 21st February at the Club house of the JRC in Ispra.

THE VERBANO CYCLE PATH

The project involves the construction of two new cycle routes: one that runs along the banks of the Lower Verbano and another that connects it to the track that surrounds Lake Varese. This is a strategic initiative to promote that “slow” tourism for many people capable of ensuring economic development through a more sustainable mobility for the environment.

INSTITUTIONS AND EXPERTS ON THE THEME

During the evening on Friday, there will be the participation of: Marco Magrini, provincial councillor, Franco Oregioni, mayor of Monvalle, Philip Costeloe, Emas Jrc Ispra coordinator, Valerio Montieri, architect designer and journalist Lorenzo Franzetti.

The initiative had been organized by “La libreria nella bottega di Romeo” in collaboration with “Fiab ciclocittà”, the JRC cultural committee and “Aiace”.