Tourism and soft mobility: a new cycle path for the Lower Verbano area
Institutions and experts on the theme of the project that foresees an extension of the Varese cycling network and in particular, of the section that connects the towns on the Lombard coast of Lake Maggiore
A pedestrian and cycle network connecting Lake Varese with the routes on Lake Maggiore. It is the project, with a view to enhancing soft mobility and tourism development, which the municipalities of Basso Verbano have been evaluating for some time.
The proposal will be at the centre of a public meeting scheduled for the evening of Friday 21st February at the Club house of the JRC in Ispra.
THE VERBANO CYCLE PATH
The project involves the construction of two new cycle routes: one that runs along the banks of the Lower Verbano and another that connects it to the track that surrounds Lake Varese. This is a strategic initiative to promote that “slow” tourism for many people capable of ensuring economic development through a more sustainable mobility for the environment.
INSTITUTIONS AND EXPERTS ON THE THEME
During the evening on Friday, there will be the participation of: Marco Magrini, provincial councillor, Franco Oregioni, mayor of Monvalle, Philip Costeloe, Emas Jrc Ispra coordinator, Valerio Montieri, architect designer and journalist Lorenzo Franzetti.
The initiative had been organized by “La libreria nella bottega di Romeo” in collaboration with “Fiab ciclocittà”, the JRC cultural committee and “Aiace”.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Traffico di mascherine nelle stazioni e su internet
Felice su 15 kg di cocaina purissima nel doppiofondo, in manette insospettabile
Ettore Muti su 15 kg di cocaina purissima nel doppiofondo, in manette insospettabile
Chicca Lucio Rovera su Non solo Ghirla: tutte le proposte a distanza per i bimbi dell'asilo
carlo196 su La Regione ha bisogno di personale: l'Insubria laurea 9 infermieri
Ettore Muti su È morto Ernesto Cardenal
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.