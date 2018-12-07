The construction site of Esselunga is progressing quickly

The construction works for the new Esselunga in via Gasparotto are progressing quickly: you can see some photographs of the great construction site between via Gasparotto and viale Europa.

However, you will have to wait until 2019 for the opening: the total selling area of the building will be of 4,200 square meters, 2,800 of which will be dedicated to the selling of food products and the remaining 1,400 square meters to the selling of several other products.

Esselunga will allocate 10 million euros for the minor works, that were established a few months ago, and that will be carried out during the following weeks.

Meanwhile, the company agreed on the “mitigating” actions with the administration. They consist in a commitment made by Esselunga and that is to be added to the amount of money which is destined to public works whose purpose will be in “fixing” the road system.

In particular, the amount of money will be of 155,000 euros for back-up measures concerning marketing activities and the promotion of the attraction of the territory surrounding the Town Council and the wide area. There will also be an additional financial contribution of 65,000 euros for socio-economic measures. The amount will then rise from 155,000 to a total of 220,000 euros.