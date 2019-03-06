A lecture on Leonardo Da Vinci will take place in Villa Cagnola

A date with art at Villa Cagnola, where the cycle of lectures continues on the initiative of the Istituto Superiore di Studi Religiosi Beato Paolo VI of Villa Cagnola: this year the conferences will be held on Sunday and the 2019 edition will feature a tribute to Leonardo Da Vinci for the fifth centenary of his death (1519-2019). The appointment is for Sunday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. and will see the participation of Laura Marazzi (who is the Curator of the Museo della Collegiata of Castiglione Olona) . The lecture is about “The Adoration of the Magi” by Leonardo Da Vinci as well as Iconography and iconology. At the end of the conference there will be a convivial dinner ( reservation required € 22).

“The meetings are aimed at deepening the deep bond between art and faith, between beauty, theology and spirituality. This link may seem paradoxical because Art is linked with the Senses (colour, sound, word…) while Theology is linked with the Transcendent. But the Mystery of God who becomes Meat has opened the Divine to the Human and Art, Sacred Art in particular, has become a privileged vehicle for access to the Mystery,” explain the organizers.