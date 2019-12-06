A day in Ticino: ideas, parks and museums for a trip with children

From the Swissminiatur to the Museum of Chocolate Alprose, from the adventure park of the Monte Tamaro to relaxing in Splash and Spa, these are the many and for-all-tastes activities to measure for families in Lugano in Canton Ticino.

The Tourist Board Lugano Region, in collaboration with elementary schools in Taverne and several local partners, had realized a new brochure dedicated to “Family adventures” with itineraries and proposals for a trip with children in Canton Ticino.

“ Family adventures”, available also online , offers several interesting ideas to have fun and at the same time to explore this corner of Switzerland just a few kilometres from the border.

Nature, history and dreamlike panorama

In addition to a visit to the city, which in these days is getting ready for Christmas, there are a lot of possibilities to choose, obviously according to the season. Some examples? The trip by funicular at Monte Bré or San Salvatore, where Sunday 8 December is in program the arrival of San Nicolao, are also very suggestive are the trips that lead to the top of Monte Generoso.

Several are the proposals for lovers of parks and nature: one of which is Parco San Grato, a very characteristic botanical garden from which you can enjoy a beautiful landscape.

The history enthusiasts will surely find inspiration at the archeologic park of Monte San Giorgio , where, thanks to the 3D technology you can make a real jump in the past.

Parks and adventure

Among the classic destinations for who travels with children there is the Swissminiatur, an outdoor museum, where you can admire the most important buildings and Swiss means of transports in scale 1:25.

The adventure park at Monte Tamaro is open all the year , with three paths of different difficulties appropriate to children of all ages.

Minor and majors food lovers can find the inspiration at the Museum of Chocolate Alprose in Caslano, which tells about the world of chocolate from the origins until today. You can’t miss the market “Nostalgia” for a degustation of chocolate.