Home Birdwatching: immortalized a kestrel in Saronno

Home birdwatching at the time of the Coronavirus.

A kestrel immortalized from the balcony of the house in Saronno by the talented Mario Monfrini, a citizen of Saronno passionate about photography. The kestrel (Falco tinnunculus) is part of the family of birds of prey and is the most widespread falcon in Europe.

A few days ago, a lone heron was sighted and photographed in the bed of the Lura torrent in the centre of town: https://www.saronnonews.it/2020/04/10/saronno-avvistato-airone-nel-lura-in-via-roma/

Home birdwatching has become commonplace in these weeks of quarantine, that’s how Mario Monfrini told us about the idea: https://www.saronnonews.it/2020/03/26/home-birdwatching-a-saronno-piu-di-40-specie-immortalate-dal-balcone-di-casa/