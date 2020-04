Lombardy Region: we are relying on Drive-ins for events

Lombardy relies on Drive-ins. This was confirmed by Martina Cambiaghi, the regional assessor for Sport and Youth: “I’ve suggested to incentivize drive-ins for cinemas and other events like concerts among the reflections on ’Stage2’, that Lombardy has renamed ‘the return to a new normality. I will be discussing with Galli, the assessor for Culture, to expand the cultural offer, including, for example, theatrical performances”.