Discover Australia: waiting to leave again here are the virtual tours online

Thinking about travelling in this time can appear anachronistic, sure at least. But although some places today may seem distant and unreachable, there is nothing to stop us from starting to daydream and plan what we will do once the various restrictions imposed by the pandemic are over.

Thanks to the internet, each single part of the world can appear at hand, after all, even one that it is 14,000 kilometers away, like Australia.

Italians and the desire to plan new holidays

A large number of Italians are using this moment of isolation at home to think about what the next destination to visit will be, of course only when it will be possible to return to travel. As much as 50% of them are doing it with internet searches, 23% are teaching their children a few words in the language of the country they are going to visit and 19% are even enjoying cooking some typical dishes.

It is getting ahead, in short, and among the most popular destination, Australia remains in the front row, whose charm entices and lives in the fantasies of many travelers. From planning the itinerary and things you must see, to calculating possible expenses to stay and much more, this is the best time to “study”. Also, because special precautions are needed and there are many things to think about. On the web you can find many information, thanks to some dedicated sites such as, for example, Auvisa.org with which it is possible to get detailed explanations to choose the best period for leaving and clearly understand the operation of the visa, (which is necessary among with the passport.)

Especially when you decide to visit countries so far away, in fact, it is always better not to leave anything to chance, in order to leave from Italy with clear ideas about everything (without excluding obviously out of schedule, of course) and so minimize the possibility of unexpected events to be resolved once you arrive on site.

Discovering Australia through the internet

In this sense, a first taste of what we are going to visit can be enjoyed through the many virtual tours that are now on the web. The National Gallery of Victoria has created a virtual channel through which you can learn about the culture and history of the continent thanks to different itineraries. And Tim Steiner’s live stream, every day from 10am to 4.30pm, lets us explore Hobart’s Mona in Tasmania, one of the most unique modern art museums in the world.

If instead, we want to take a look at the local fauna, the Zoos Victoria has created a video, which allows to monitor penguins, lions and giraffes, while with the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary’s live webcam, in Queensland, it is possible to observe koalas.

On the David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef’s website, then, it is possible to travel interactively within the fascinating Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, one of the most spectacular ecosystems of the world. So, when the time comes, we will be ready to make the most of our dream trip. After doing it with our imagination thanks to the web, also (and finally) in person