Everything is ready: The amusement park is returning

The city buses announced it: the amusement park is on its way back. Schiranna will host the rides from March 30 to May 5. This year too, new attractions are planned, in addition to the classic children’s rides, arcade machines, bumper cars and everything more “classic” in an amusement park.

aWhat about the rain that usually accompanies the arrival of the amusement park in Schiranna? Let’s hope it arrives… even if only for a few days.