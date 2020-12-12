UCIMU Academy founded: creating skills that serve the machine tool industry

Companies, especially those that produce machine tools, are always looking for specialised staff, especially those who have the latest new skills in the digital field. The UCIMU (the Association of Italian machine tool manufacturers) has founded an academy that promotes and supports the training of people involved in production in this sector.

This decision was taken with the support of the UCIMU Foundation, with the knowledge that training and updating the personnel employed in companies is a key factor in competitiveness, especially in a sector with a high technical-technological content, like that of production systems.

In Italy, companies in the machine tool sector have great difficulty in finding trained personnel to work with the latest technology. The UCIMU Academy has been founded with the aim of reducing this problem. It is the first step in the development of an organic plan that will allow the sector to be able to count on people with skills that satisfy the needs of companies and of their customers.

The first step of the project, which has the strong support of the new Chairwoman of the UCIMU Foundation, Barbara Colombo, of Varese, will be managed by the Foundation’s Study and Business Culture Centre, in collaboration with Energheia Impresa Sociale Srl, a company that has been working in the field of youth training for years.

UNIVA, the Union of Industrialists of Varese Province, recently announced the creation of a Business Academy, a school with in-person attendance, to create new skills in companies.

