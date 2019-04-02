Tornavento is the most beautiful village
The small village near Lonate Pozzolo received the most votes in the final of the VareseNews competition dedicated to the most characteristic places in Varese Province. On 4 May, an award ceremony, which will be open to the public, is being organised in the square in Tornavento
Tornavento is the most beautiful village in Varese Province. The small village near Lonate Pozzolo received the most votes in the final of the VareseNews competition dedicated to the most characteristic places in Varese Province.
Second place went to Arcumeggia, which was followed by Castello Cabiaglio, Masciago and Cerro di Laveno.
THE INITIATIVE
The most beautiful village in Varese Province is an initiative organised by VareseNews, to help discover and make the most of some of the most beautiful places in our province. In every stage of the competition (from the nominations to the voting), there was great participation on the part of the readers: over 35,000 votes were cast through the newspaper and on our social channels, more than 40 villages were proposed and about two hundred photos were sent in.
THE PRIZES
To celebrate the victory, Tornavento will not only receive a prize, but we are going to dedicate a number of initiatives to it: a special focus in VareseNews, an official postcard of the competition (which will be chosen from the photographs sent in, over the last few weeks, to the editorial office) and a plaque dedicated to the initiative. Last but not least, for the occasion, we are going to make a donation to the local nursery school.
THE CEREMONY AND THE COMPETITION BOOKLET
But that is not all: this initiative was not only a “game”, but a much broader project, to which we have decided to dedicate a publication (a booklet, in paper and digital format, will soon be produced, to help discover the five finalist villages) and an award ceremony, which is open to the public, which will be held on 4 May, in the beautiful square of the winning village, Tornavento.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Inseguito per giorni, finisce in manette il boss dello spaccio nelle valli
Damiano Franzetti su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
carlo196 su Una sforbiciata, e la Lega perde il "Nord"
diadora su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
Felice su L’Ad di Trenord ai pendolari: «Stiamo migliorando»
carlo196 su "Ho 21 anni, ma Biumo non è più quella di una volta"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.