A Christmas concert to thank those who keep us safe on the road
The Christmas concert, organised by ACI Varese, will be on Wednesday, 12 December, in the Salone Estense, at 8.30 p.m. (entry is free), in collaboration with the association VareseVive and Sara.
The Christmas concert will be on Wednesday, 12 December 2018, and is organised by ACI Varese.
The concert will be in the Salone Estense, at 8.30 p.m., and entry is free; the concert is in collaboration with the association VareseVive and the insurance company, Sara.
“The reason why are we doing it all together,” explained Giuseppe Redaelli, the chairman of the Varese branch of the Automobile Club Italia, “is because the collaboration between ACI and the insurance company Sara has become even closer since ACI acquired a controlling interest in Sara, and because we hope this is the first joint public event to present safety issues, but especially to support the police forces who keep law and order. We want to let them know that we consider them valuable allies, and not enemies to fight with.” During the evening, “We are going to remember the association of road victims, with a certificate: because the road is for everyone and we must all respect the others.”
The programme for the concert was presented by Massimo Marnati, the chief agent of Sara Assicurazioni in Varese and Gallarate, who also graduated at the Conservatory. “We invited Maestro Peverada, the head of the singing department of the Abbado School of Music, in Milan, to perform a number of arias for a special Christmas opera concert,” Marnati explained. “We decided to give a concert with unusual and well-known pieces, to please everyone, and we’ve included a boys’ choir, to have a joyful concert, to get ourselves known and appreciated.”
The programme includes arias by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Dvorak, and spirituals by John Lennon and Leonard Cohen.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Anto Lombardo su Meno compiti a Natale per stare in famiglia: la raccomandazione del Ministro
Felice su Non hanno il biglietto e picchiano l'autista del bus, denunciati quattro 15enni
brupaoli su Giornata Internazionale dei Diritti Umani, un corteo per le vie del centro
Felice su Marte e la futura esplorazione umana
Felice su La Lega in piazza a Roma: "Questo Governo durerà 5 anni"
lenny54 su La Lega in piazza a Roma: "Questo Governo durerà 5 anni"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.