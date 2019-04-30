Sixty-metre mural for Viggiù

Viggiù will have its own mural inspired by the works that are part of the collection of the Civic Museum. It is the result of a school/work alternation project, which has lasted for more than three years, and has involved the students of the Angelo Frattini High School in Varese, class 5 D of the figurative course, under the supervision of the teachers Ignazio Campagna and Veronica Zanardi.

The images in the mural, which cover thirty panels, with a total of more than 60 m2, are based on works that are part of the collection of the Civic Museum in Viggiù, on our territory and on the Church of San Siro, in Baraggia, Viggiù.

The work contains a clear artistic reference to the style of the French painter Fernand Léger.

The inauguration of the mural, entitled “Viggiù terra di artisti” (Viggiù, land of artists) is on Saturday, 18 May, at 7 p.m., in Baraggia, near Viggiù, and will be in the presence of the representatives of Viggiù town council.