Sixty-metre mural for Viggiù
On 18 May, the large project, which has been completed by the students of the Frattini High School, over three years, will be inaugurated
Viggiù will have its own mural inspired by the works that are part of the collection of the Civic Museum. It is the result of a school/work alternation project, which has lasted for more than three years, and has involved the students of the Angelo Frattini High School in Varese, class 5 D of the figurative course, under the supervision of the teachers Ignazio Campagna and Veronica Zanardi.
The images in the mural, which cover thirty panels, with a total of more than 60 m2, are based on works that are part of the collection of the Civic Museum in Viggiù, on our territory and on the Church of San Siro, in Baraggia, Viggiù.
The work contains a clear artistic reference to the style of the French painter Fernand Léger.
The inauguration of the mural, entitled “Viggiù terra di artisti” (Viggiù, land of artists) is on Saturday, 18 May, at 7 p.m., in Baraggia, near Viggiù, and will be in the presence of the representatives of Viggiù town council.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Discarica di Gerenzano, una bomba ecologica sul Bozzente
Felice su Le strade necessarie per Malpensa? Sono ancora quelle degli anni Novanta
angeloc4 su «I rifiuti raccolti dai volontari sono rimasti lì»
carlo_colombo su "Tutto apposto", Maicol il rapper accoltellato riparte dalla musica
Antonio Ino su Condannato per omicidio stradale, fermato alla stazione
carlo196 su Condannato per omicidio stradale, fermato alla stazione
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.