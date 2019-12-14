Sport and disability: challenges, dreams and a desire to have fun

Seven professional athletes spoke all about themselves, at the 7th “Sport anch’io” (“Sport, me too”) event, which was organised by the social cooperative “Il Granello”.

There were many athletes representing various sports: wheelchair hockey, basketball, handcycling, cycling and football.

The athletes described their relationship with sport, from their first steps into the world of sport, to achieving significant sporting goals, to the dreams they still have. At the event, there was also Mayor Gian Luigi Cartabia, who brought the greetings and thanks for the event, from the community.