One hundred Amazon Hub Lockers in the stations of FerrovieNord

By the end of 2020, one hundred Amazon Lockers will be installed in the stations of the FerrovieNord railway network in Lombardy. With the installation of the Lockers, Amazon will be able to offer commuters and residents a simple and safe way to collect their parcels. This operation will involve almost the entire network, considering that there are about 120 FN stations in the provinces of Milan, Varese, Como, Monza and Brianza, Novara and Brescia.

“Many Amazon customers often travel and they want to receive their orders at the time and place that is most convenient for them,” said Alessia De Col, head of the Amazon Hub programme in Italy and Spain. “Amazon is committed to making life easier for its customers, so we’re happy to offer them a new delivery option and to make our Amazon Lockers available to even the busiest commuters in the stations of the FerrovieNord network. We hope that this project is only the first of a long series to be implemented in Italy.”

Amazon Lockers allow customers to collect orders made on Amazon at the pickup point they most prefer, easily and safely, at no additional cost. Most of the Lockers are accessible to customers 24/7. Millions of products on sale on Amazon.it can be delivered to Amazon Lockers, with a choice of one-day or standard shipping options. On average, customers who use the Lockers can pick up or return a parcel in less than a minute.

“We want our stations increasingly to be places where you can do things, not just thoroughfares, for arrivals and departures,” explained Paolo Nozza, the President of FerrovieNord. Installing Lockers for collecting purchases, and activating services, such as bookcrossing and lending properties no longer used for railway activities to local authorities and associations, will also achieve this goal.”

Pao, a street-artist in Milan (who has coloured the city with his paintings, such as the famous penguins on bollards), has created a drawing specifically for the Lockers at Milano Cadorna.

“In 20 years, street art has evolved from an underground movement that was frowned upon by councils and people, to a resource that makes towns more liveable and human, contributing to transforming non-places, often by giving them a new identity. I’m pleased to take this opportunity to help make Cadorna Station a more beautiful place, a significant point of exchange and sharing, not just a thoroughfare,” Pao said.

After completing a purchase on Amazon, a customer makes the payment and selects an Amazon Locker. When the purchase arrives at the destination, the customer receives a notification email with a unique code, and the address and opening times of the selected Amazon Locker. From that moment, he has three days to collect the parcel. When making the collection, the customer can choose whether to enter the code received by email, or scan the barcode, to open the Locker containing his order.

The continuous growth of Amazon’s logistic network enables the company to guarantee increasingly fast and widespread deliveries. The Lockers are part of the service provided by the Amazon Hub, which also includes Counters, which were conceived to make collecting purchases as convenient as possible. Throughout Italy, there are thousands of Lockers, providing customers with an alternative, convenient and safe way of collecting their purchases, Counters are the new network of collection points that allow customers to receive their purchases from thousands of Amazon affiliated shops.