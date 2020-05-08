ProduMask 50 Kids, reusable ergonomic children’s mask. CE certified
Produced in soft, hypoallergenic biocompatible and reusable material, thanks to the interchangeable filter that can be replaced every 15 hours of use with excellent breathability and bacterial filtration 99.7% higher than FFP3
ProduMask 50 Kids is the perfect protective mask for your children, aged between 6 and 12 years old, CE certified, produced with hypoallergenic biocompatible and reusable material thanks to the interchangeable filter that can be replaced every 15 hours of use.
ProduMask 50 Kids is the protective mask produced by Produform, a company based in Gavirate in via Dello Sport 32, which has also designed and manufactured the mask for adults, to whom it has dedicated the ProduMask 100, also CE certified.
The soft material, of which it is made, makes ProduMask 50 and 100 adaptable and adherent to the face. The interchangeable filter, spaced from the mouth, allows better breathability and is made of OekoTex Standard 100 certified non-woven filter fabric.
ProduMask 50 Kids and ProduMask 100 can be ordered from the Produform website and are shipped within 24/48 hours.
Each pack includes a mask complete with filter and elastics and a replacement filter, as well as practical illustrated instructions to guide the user through the best use of the mask, assembly and disassembly of the filter. Additional filters and spare elastics can also be supplied through the website.
When you do not use it, ProduMask can be stored in the appropriate packaging to avoid any contamination.
Produform guarantees the availability of the filters and all parts for at least 2 years.
